Dario from The House of Boost is back with an update on his 1977 Austin Mini project. For those who are unfamiliar with the build, he plans to build a burnout machine with a supercharged 4.8 L LSx V8 running on methanol. In this video Dario explains why he selected the 4.8 L V8 and parts before assembling the motor.

Source: The House of Boost