Christian Christensen spent the past three months with OverBoost DriftTeam preparing his Nissan S14 for the 2019 European drift season. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L VW inline-five mated to a G-Force G101A four-speed dogbox and Nissan 370Z differential. The team recently went to Fantasy-Tuning.dk for some dyno tuning. No word on the power output but you can listen the engine below.

Source: OverBoost DriftTeam FB page