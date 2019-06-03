2005 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 2005 Mustang was built by Brent White from Brenspeed in Pierceton, Indiana to reach the 10’s in the quarter-mile with a manual transmission. He started by replacing the stock 4.0 L Cologne V6 with a 5.0 L Coyote (Gen 2) V8 that makes 440 hp and 414 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. The V8 is mated to a MT-82 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch, 2011-2014 Mustang V8 aluminum driveshaft, and 8.8-inch rear end. The Mustang’s first trip to the track resulted in 11.59 sec at 120.11 mph. Watch the Mustang on the dyno and at the track below or watch the full build series here.

Source: Brenspeed Mustang FB page and Dragzine