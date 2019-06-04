Mitsubishi Evo X with a 1170 hp 4B11T Inline-Four

Andre from High Performance Academy stopped by English Racing‘s tent to talk with driver Myles Kerr about their drag racing Mitsubishi Evo X. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 4B11T inline-four making 1170 hp and 685 lb-ft of torque on 55 psi of boost and methanol. The engine features a factory block with Golden Eagle sleeves and 87 mm bore, modified factory crank (smaller rod journals), GRP rods, GSC Power Division valvetrain and S3 camshafts, MoTeC M150 ECU, and Precision 7685 turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a Graf five-speed dogbox with Exedy carbon triple-disc clutch, Magnus Motorsports slipper system, ShepTrans transfer case, Driveshaft Shop two-piece carbon fiber driveshaft, and 3000GT rear diff. The 2820 lb car (w/ driver) set a new record with a 8.167 sec at 180.79 mph at TX2K19. Listen as Myles explain what makes this car so special and then watch it on the dyno and track.

Source: English Racing FB page and High Performance Academy