2002 BMW 325i with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This 2002 BMW 325i (E46) was built to drift by owner Chad Anderson. When it came time for more power, he took inspiration from his 2013 Mustang GT. He enjoyed the power delivery from the Coyote V8 and figured it would make for a unique swap. The 325i is now powered by a Gen2 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Roush supercharger. The V8 is mated to a MT82 six-speed manual transmission which sends power through a 4-inch aluminum one-piece driveshaft to a welded 325i differential. Chad also upgraded the sedan’s handling with a DylanFab angle kit, Silver’s North America adjustable coilovers, subframe reinforcement plates, subframe bushings, and rear trailing arm bushing limiters. Watch the build series below or on his YouTube channel along with more drifting videos.

Source: Daily Ignition and @coyote_e46 via Piotr