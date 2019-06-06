RWD Civic with a Mid-Engine J32 V6

This mid-engine RWD Honda Civic was built by Andy Barcheck over the course of five years finishing in 1992. He started with a 1984 Civic he found in a junkyard. He installed a custom tube chassis with 11.5-inch disc brakes from a 1986 Corvette and custom suspension from Datsun 240Z parts. The powertrain consisted of a 2.5 L C25A V6 and five-speed manual transmission from an Acura Legend. He filled the factory engine bay with a Corvette radiator and 14-gallon fuel cell. The unique creation was wrapped in a custom steel widebody which is two inches wider in front and 4.5 inches wider in back. Andy sold the car and it changed hands several times before finding its way to the current owner Eric Schmidt. Eric replaced the Legend powertrain with a 3.2 L J32 V6 and six-speed manual transmission from a Acura CL Type-S. Andy was recently reunited with the Civic thanks to a meeting with Eric.

You can view more build photos thanks to a previous owner’s CarDomain page.

Source: Forza, CarDomain, and Car Build Index via Wayback Machine