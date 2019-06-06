Honda Civic with a Turbo B-Series Inline-Four

The owner of this sixth generation Honda Civic rebuilt the B-series inline-four days before taking it 10’s at the drag strip. The engine features a B18B2 bottom end, filled block, B16A head, Peakboost Ramhorn exhaust manifold, and Precision 58 mm turbocharger. It’s fed E30 fuel through Bosch 1300 cc injectors from a Walbro 460 lph fuel pump and all controlled via a Hondata S300 ECU. The engine is mated to a Civic VTi-R transmission with an Extreme clutch. Watch as the Civic runs a 10.951 sec quarter-mile at 130.13 mph.

Source: Fullboost