VTG’s Evo 8 with a Turbo V8 Goes 8.09

Mitsubishi Evo 8 with a Turbo LSx V8

VTG’s Mitsubishi Evo VIII keeps getting faster. The team recently set a personal best of 8.094 sec at 171.08 mph at Doorslammers 2019. The car features a 388 ci (6.35) LSx V8 with a Turbonetics 91 mm turbocharger and Trick Flow heads. Power is sent to all four slicks through a built TH400 automatic transmission, modified GMC (Syclone/Typhoon) transfer case and modified GM diffs. Watch the Przemyslaw Komar set a new personal best at Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2019.

Source: @evo_8v8, Evo Osiem, and VeeDubRacing

