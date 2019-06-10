Nissan S14 with a Supercharged LS3

Polish professional drifter Karolina Pilarczyk competes in the 2019 season of Drift Kings Europe in her Nissan 200SX S14. The coupe is powered by a supercharged LS3 V8 that makes 750+ horsepower thanks to a Vortech V-7 YSi supercharger and ECUMaster ECU. The drivetrain consists of a G-Force GSR four-speed transmission with a Exedy Hyper clutch and Winters quick-change rear end. Watch Karolina in the 1st round at Castelletto di Branduzzo racetrack in Italy below or view more photos of the 200SX in our previous article.

Source: Karolina Pilarczyk and Italiansupercarvideo