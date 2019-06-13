1989 Mustang with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This 1989 Mustang called “FOXSAKE” is being built for Jason Waye owner of Tuff Mounts in St Marys, Adelaide, South Australia. The factory 2.3 L inline-four was replaced with a turbocharged Barra (FG) inline-six expected to make 500-600 kW (670-804 hp). The engine features BorgWarner SXE369 turbocharger by GCG Turbochargers, head studs, valve springs, timing chain, oil pump gears, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The inline-six will be mated to a Muscle Garage TH400 three-speed automatic transmission thanks to a Torque Power bellhousing and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Tuff Mounts FB page and Street Machine