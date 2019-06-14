Civic EG6 with a 2.7 L K24

René Köchli has competed in Swiss hillclimbing for several years in his Honda Civic EG6 hatchback. The car has seen three iterations and several engine swaps. The current engine is a 2.7 L K24 inline-four built by Veicomer in Loures, Portugal. The engine features a Darton sleeved block, 4Piston stroker kit, billet 106 mm crank, 4Piston rods, and Wiseco pistons. It made 390 horsepower thanks to a tune by Marco Zoa and his company R-Performance Switzerland. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Sadev ST82-14 six-speed sequential transmission.

This video is a recap of Rene’s 2018 season running a 2.4 L K24 inline-four

Source: R-Performance-Switzerland FB page and RK Motorsport via 4Piston FB page