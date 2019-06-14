1995 Mustang with a Turbo LSx Capable of 8’s for $8K Update 5

Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics released several updates on his 8-second Mustang for $8,000 project since our previous article. For those unfamiliar with the project, Matt is building a 1995 Mustang GT with a turbocharged 4.8 L LSx V8 making 650-700 horsepower for around $8,000. In the videos below Matt fixes some issues and gets the car ready for the dyno. The engine made 730 whp at 20 psi of boost on the dyno after fighting several issues. Then it’s back to the garage for a full project review.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics