It’s been almost two months since our last update on this BMW E30 project from Germany. Since then have put over 1200 km (745 miles) on the E30 having fun while testing everything. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a 2.0 L K20A inline-four with a dry sump, BMW E36 five-speed manual transmission, and 4.10 LSD. Listen to the engine sing as the owner takes the E30 out for a test drive below.

Source: Projekt E30 Race Car FB page via Piotr