RWD Civic with a Stroked 2.5 L K24

José Dinis de Matos has invested a lot of time and effort converting his Honda Civic EG6 to rear-wheel drive at his garage in the Portuguese Republic. At the heart of the project is a stroked 2.5 L K24 inline-four making around 350 horsepower. The engine features a K24A3 block, Accord Euro-R head, Wiseco pistons, Brian Crower connecting rods, Skunk2 Racing camshafts and 74 mm throttle body, ID 1200 cc injectors, and K-Tuned headers. The drivetrain consists of a Honda S2000 six-speed manual transmission, S2000 driveshaft, and Nissan differential. José converted the Civic to RWD using Nissan Silvia S14 front and rear subframes, custom mounts, modified oil pan, custom transmission tunnel and firewall. You can follow the project’s progress on José’s Velhinhohonda YT channel.

Source: Velhinhohonda Race Team and Velhinhohonda