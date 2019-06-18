For Sale: Mitsubishi Evo 3 Race Car with a Turbo 2.37 L 4G64

Mitsubishi Evo 3 with a turbo 2.37 L 4G64 inline-four

This Mitsubishi Evo 3 is for sale in Melksham, England for £27,995 or about $35,171. The car features a Norris Designs 2.37 L 4G64 inline-four making 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque on Shell V-Power fuel. The engine features upgraded camshafts, ported head, dry sump, 5.5R turbo kit, and ID1050x injectors. The 4WD drivetrain features an Evo 9 GT five-speed transmission, Exedy twin-disc clutch, Evo 6 transfer box, custom driveshaft, and RS rear differential. The car rides on an Evo 6 front suspension, Evo 3 rear suspension, and BC Racing ER-Series coilovers with Girodisc two-piece rotors and Brembo calipers.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • ND 2.37L 4G64 High deck FRESH forged engine
  • ND H11 head studs
  • ND wire rung head gasket
  • Removed balance shafts
  • Uprated cams, springs and pulleys
  • Wire rung, mildly ported head, stock valve sizes
  • ND VERSION 4 dry sump kit
  • Custom front located dry sump tank
  • ND dry sump braided hose line kit
  • ND 5.5R billet collector turbo kit (Super-fast spool!)
  • 4” turbo inlet and K&N filter
  • 3” twin exit custom exhaust system

Power:

  • 550Hp and 500LbFt on Shell V Power

Fuel:

  • ID1050x injectors
  • Custom aly fuel tank, cover, hosing and race fuel pump, filter etc
  • Adjustable fuel pressure regulator

Electronics:

  • Full motorsport wiring loom with central switch panel
  • Race Technology Dash 2 electronic dash
  • Link Extreme wire in ecu
  • DBW pedal and DBW throttle body setup
  • 3 position boost switch for ecu controlled boost
  • Launch and ALS switches
  • Varley racing battery
  • Electric power steering

Cooling:

  • Large custom front mounted intercooler
  • Custom radiator and expansion tank
  • Custom oil cooler kit
  • Aeroquip hosing throughout

Transmission:

  • Evo 9 GT 5 speed gearbox
  • Exedy twin plate HD clutch
  • Evo 6 transferbox
  • RS rear diff setup
  • Custom propshaft
  • RS rear drive shafts
  • Evo 6 front drive shafts

Body:

  • Wide arch shell converted for later engine and running gear
  • Fibreglass bootlid
  • Tubbed front inner arches
  • Vented aero front wings
  • Race style front splitter
  • Carbon front canard set
  • Carbon rear diffuser
  • DJ Race cars proper carbon aero rear spoiler (Same as my own Evo!)
  • Lexan windows
  • Time Attack rear warning light
  • Pro Mod door clips on front doors

Suspension:

  • BC racing ER Series coilovers
  • Hard race adjustable rear arms
  • Whiteline uprated rear anti roll bar
  • Various polybushes
  • Aero catches front and rear
  • Cusco 2 point front strut brace

Brakes:

  • Floor Mounted Tilton pedal box
  • Brake bias adjusting knob
  • Girodisc Two piece front and rear discs
  • Brembo calipers with uprated pads
  • Braided hoses
  • AP racing brake fluid

Wheels/Tires:

  • 18” wheels
  • 255/35/18 Yokohama AD08R tyres

Interior:

  • Weld in motorsport full roll cage
  • Corbeau Pro Series Race seats x 2
  • TRS harnesses x 2
  • Flocked dashboard
  • Carbon front door cards
  • Carbon rear firewall
  • Longacre racing wide angle rear view mirror

Misc:

  • Momo quick release steering wheel
  • Electrical cut off switch
  • Plumbed fire extinguisher system
  • Single front wiper
  • Cherished number plate included: E3 EVD
  • 12 Months MOT with sale

Source: Norris Designs FB page

