For Sale: Mitsubishi Evo 3 Race Car with a Turbo 2.37 L 4G64

This Mitsubishi Evo 3 is for sale in Melksham, England for £27,995 or about $35,171. The car features a Norris Designs 2.37 L 4G64 inline-four making 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque on Shell V-Power fuel. The engine features upgraded camshafts, ported head, dry sump, 5.5R turbo kit, and ID1050x injectors. The 4WD drivetrain features an Evo 9 GT five-speed transmission, Exedy twin-disc clutch, Evo 6 transfer box, custom driveshaft, and RS rear differential. The car rides on an Evo 6 front suspension, Evo 3 rear suspension, and BC Racing ER-Series coilovers with Girodisc two-piece rotors and Brembo calipers.

Full Specs:

Engine:

ND 2.37L 4G64 High deck FRESH forged engine

ND H11 head studs

ND wire rung head gasket

Removed balance shafts

Uprated cams, springs and pulleys

Wire rung, mildly ported head, stock valve sizes

ND VERSION 4 dry sump kit

Custom front located dry sump tank

ND dry sump braided hose line kit

ND 5.5R billet collector turbo kit (Super-fast spool!)

4” turbo inlet and K&N filter

3” twin exit custom exhaust system

Power:

550Hp and 500LbFt on Shell V Power

Fuel:

ID1050x injectors

Custom aly fuel tank, cover, hosing and race fuel pump, filter etc

Adjustable fuel pressure regulator

Electronics:

Full motorsport wiring loom with central switch panel

Race Technology Dash 2 electronic dash

Link Extreme wire in ecu

DBW pedal and DBW throttle body setup

3 position boost switch for ecu controlled boost

Launch and ALS switches

Varley racing battery

Electric power steering

Cooling:

Large custom front mounted intercooler

Custom radiator and expansion tank

Custom oil cooler kit

Aeroquip hosing throughout

Transmission:

Evo 9 GT 5 speed gearbox

Exedy twin plate HD clutch

Evo 6 transferbox

RS rear diff setup

Custom propshaft

RS rear drive shafts

Evo 6 front drive shafts

Body:

Wide arch shell converted for later engine and running gear

Fibreglass bootlid

Tubbed front inner arches

Vented aero front wings

Race style front splitter

Carbon front canard set

Carbon rear diffuser

DJ Race cars proper carbon aero rear spoiler (Same as my own Evo!)

Lexan windows

Time Attack rear warning light

Pro Mod door clips on front doors

Suspension:

BC racing ER Series coilovers

Hard race adjustable rear arms

Whiteline uprated rear anti roll bar

Various polybushes

Aero catches front and rear

Cusco 2 point front strut brace

Brakes:

Floor Mounted Tilton pedal box

Brake bias adjusting knob

Girodisc Two piece front and rear discs

Brembo calipers with uprated pads

Braided hoses

AP racing brake fluid

Wheels/Tires:

18” wheels

255/35/18 Yokohama AD08R tyres

Interior:

Weld in motorsport full roll cage

Corbeau Pro Series Race seats x 2

TRS harnesses x 2

Flocked dashboard

Carbon front door cards

Carbon rear firewall

Longacre racing wide angle rear view mirror

Misc:

Momo quick release steering wheel

Electrical cut off switch

Plumbed fire extinguisher system

Single front wiper

Cherished number plate included: E3 EVD

12 Months MOT with sale

Source: Norris Designs FB page