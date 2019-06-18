For Sale: Mitsubishi Evo 3 Race Car with a Turbo 2.37 L 4G64

This Mitsubishi Evo 3 is for sale in Melksham, England for £27,995 or about $35,171. The car features a Norris Designs 2.37 L 4G64 inline-four making 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque on Shell V-Power fuel. The engine features upgraded camshafts, ported head, dry sump, 5.5R turbo kit, and ID1050x injectors. The 4WD drivetrain features an Evo 9 GT five-speed transmission, Exedy twin-disc clutch, Evo 6 transfer box, custom driveshaft, and RS rear differential. The car rides on an Evo 6 front suspension, Evo 3 rear suspension, and BC Racing ER-Series coilovers with Girodisc two-piece rotors and Brembo calipers.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- ND 2.37L 4G64 High deck FRESH forged engine
- ND H11 head studs
- ND wire rung head gasket
- Removed balance shafts
- Uprated cams, springs and pulleys
- Wire rung, mildly ported head, stock valve sizes
- ND VERSION 4 dry sump kit
- Custom front located dry sump tank
- ND dry sump braided hose line kit
- ND 5.5R billet collector turbo kit (Super-fast spool!)
- 4” turbo inlet and K&N filter
- 3” twin exit custom exhaust system
Power:
- 550Hp and 500LbFt on Shell V Power
Fuel:
- ID1050x injectors
- Custom aly fuel tank, cover, hosing and race fuel pump, filter etc
- Adjustable fuel pressure regulator
Electronics:
- Full motorsport wiring loom with central switch panel
- Race Technology Dash 2 electronic dash
- Link Extreme wire in ecu
- DBW pedal and DBW throttle body setup
- 3 position boost switch for ecu controlled boost
- Launch and ALS switches
- Varley racing battery
- Electric power steering
Cooling:
- Large custom front mounted intercooler
- Custom radiator and expansion tank
- Custom oil cooler kit
- Aeroquip hosing throughout
Transmission:
- Evo 9 GT 5 speed gearbox
- Exedy twin plate HD clutch
- Evo 6 transferbox
- RS rear diff setup
- Custom propshaft
- RS rear drive shafts
- Evo 6 front drive shafts
Body:
- Wide arch shell converted for later engine and running gear
- Fibreglass bootlid
- Tubbed front inner arches
- Vented aero front wings
- Race style front splitter
- Carbon front canard set
- Carbon rear diffuser
- DJ Race cars proper carbon aero rear spoiler (Same as my own Evo!)
- Lexan windows
- Time Attack rear warning light
- Pro Mod door clips on front doors
Suspension:
- BC racing ER Series coilovers
- Hard race adjustable rear arms
- Whiteline uprated rear anti roll bar
- Various polybushes
- Aero catches front and rear
- Cusco 2 point front strut brace
Brakes:
- Floor Mounted Tilton pedal box
- Brake bias adjusting knob
- Girodisc Two piece front and rear discs
- Brembo calipers with uprated pads
- Braided hoses
- AP racing brake fluid
Wheels/Tires:
- 18” wheels
- 255/35/18 Yokohama AD08R tyres
Interior:
- Weld in motorsport full roll cage
- Corbeau Pro Series Race seats x 2
- TRS harnesses x 2
- Flocked dashboard
- Carbon front door cards
- Carbon rear firewall
- Longacre racing wide angle rear view mirror
Misc:
- Momo quick release steering wheel
- Electrical cut off switch
- Plumbed fire extinguisher system
- Single front wiper
- Cherished number plate included: E3 EVD
- 12 Months MOT with sale
Source: Norris Designs FB page