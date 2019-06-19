For Sale: 1977 Celica with a Turbo 1UZ V8

1977 Celica with a turbo 1UZ V8

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA29 is for sale in London, England with a current bid of £11,000 ($13,890) and the reserve not met. We are happy to see the project still doing well since we first wrote about it in 2017. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 running on 8 psi of boost from a Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger. Power reaches the rear wheels through a W58 five-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft, and narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

1977 Celica with a turbo 1UZ V8

Vehicle Specs: (taken from sale listing)
Engine:

  • Toyota 1UZ-FE V8
  • Xcessive mounts and 1UZ brackets
  • polished valve covers
  • hydrodip carbon spark plug covers
  • custom wiring harness

Turbo:

  • Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger
  • 8 psi of boost
  • Turbosmart wastegate
  • AEM water meth kit
  • custom intercooler with billet end tanks

Exhaust:

  • 3.5 inch exhaust

Fuel:

  • custom 20 gallon fuel cell
  • rising rate Aeromotive regulator

Drivetrain:

  • W58 transmission
  • custom one-piece driveshaft
  • narrowed Ford 8.8 rear end with LSD
  • drilled to 4-lug
  • custom drop brackets
  • 3.55 gears

Suspension:

  • RA65 manual rack conversion
  • RA65 front subframe and front brakes
  • T3 build your own coilovers kit
  • custom billet aluminum control arms
  • T3 panhard bar
  • custom subframe bracing and torque box reinforcement

Interior:

  • MR2 seats
  • Sparco wheel
  • Speedhut and AEM gauges
  • OEM speed and tach refinished
  • Carbon hydrodip guague panel
  • tablet and OBD2 adapter
  • cube short shifter
  • black interior
  • new dash pad
  • all new weather stripping

Brakes:

  • Wilwood clutch master

Wheels:

  • refurbished Watanabe 15.×8.5 and 15.7×5

Body:

  • shaved marker lights
  • shaved mirrors
  • shaved trim
  • PPG DBC Snakeskin green paint
  • Tovsport flares
  • Toysport front splitter

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via GT77 FB page

