For Sale: 1977 Celica with a Turbo 1UZ V8

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA29 is for sale in London, England with a current bid of £11,000 ($13,890) and the reserve not met. We are happy to see the project still doing well since we first wrote about it in 2017. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 running on 8 psi of boost from a Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger. Power reaches the rear wheels through a W58 five-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft, and narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end.
Vehicle Specs: (taken from sale listing)
Engine:
- Toyota 1UZ-FE V8
- Xcessive mounts and 1UZ brackets
- polished valve covers
- hydrodip carbon spark plug covers
- custom wiring harness
Turbo:
- Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger
- 8 psi of boost
- Turbosmart wastegate
- AEM water meth kit
- custom intercooler with billet end tanks
Exhaust:
- 3.5 inch exhaust
Fuel:
- custom 20 gallon fuel cell
- rising rate Aeromotive regulator
Drivetrain:
- W58 transmission
- custom one-piece driveshaft
- narrowed Ford 8.8 rear end with LSD
- drilled to 4-lug
- custom drop brackets
- 3.55 gears
Suspension:
- RA65 manual rack conversion
- RA65 front subframe and front brakes
- T3 build your own coilovers kit
- custom billet aluminum control arms
- T3 panhard bar
- custom subframe bracing and torque box reinforcement
Interior:
- MR2 seats
- Sparco wheel
- Speedhut and AEM gauges
- OEM speed and tach refinished
- Carbon hydrodip guague panel
- tablet and OBD2 adapter
- cube short shifter
- black interior
- new dash pad
- all new weather stripping
Brakes:
- Wilwood clutch master
Wheels:
- refurbished Watanabe 15.×8.5 and 15.7×5
Body:
- shaved marker lights
- shaved mirrors
- shaved trim
- PPG DBC Snakeskin green paint
- Tovsport flares
- Toysport front splitter
