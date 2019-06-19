For Sale: 1977 Celica with a Turbo 1UZ V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA29 is for sale in London, England with a current bid of £11,000 ($13,890) and the reserve not met. We are happy to see the project still doing well since we first wrote about it in 2017. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 running on 8 psi of boost from a Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger. Power reaches the rear wheels through a W58 five-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft, and narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

Vehicle Specs: (taken from sale listing)

Engine:

Toyota 1UZ-FE V8

Xcessive mounts and 1UZ brackets

polished valve covers

hydrodip carbon spark plug covers

custom wiring harness

Turbo:

Turbonetics 76 mm turbocharger

8 psi of boost

Turbosmart wastegate

AEM water meth kit

custom intercooler with billet end tanks

Exhaust:

3.5 inch exhaust

Fuel:

custom 20 gallon fuel cell

rising rate Aeromotive regulator

Drivetrain:

W58 transmission

custom one-piece driveshaft

narrowed Ford 8.8 rear end with LSD

drilled to 4-lug

custom drop brackets

3.55 gears

Suspension:

RA65 manual rack conversion

RA65 front subframe and front brakes

T3 build your own coilovers kit

custom billet aluminum control arms

T3 panhard bar

custom subframe bracing and torque box reinforcement

Interior:

MR2 seats

Sparco wheel

Speedhut and AEM gauges

OEM speed and tach refinished

Carbon hydrodip guague panel

tablet and OBD2 adapter

cube short shifter

black interior

new dash pad

all new weather stripping

Brakes:

Wilwood clutch master

Wheels:

refurbished Watanabe 15.×8.5 and 15.7×5

Body:

shaved marker lights

shaved mirrors

shaved trim

PPG DBC Snakeskin green paint

Tovsport flares

Toysport front splitter

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via GT77 FB page