AWD Civic with 1400 hp Turbo K-Series Inline-Four

Andre Simon from High Performance Academy talked to Norris Prayoonto from Prayoonto Racing to talk about their AWD Civic EG. Norris explained the Civic is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L K-series inline-four built by Prayoonto Racing estimated to make 1300-1400 horsepower on 70 psi of boost. The engine features a sleeved block, Brian Crower crank, JE pistons, P Racing CNC cylinder head, P Racing cramshafts, Garrett GTX50 76 mm turbocharger, and MoTeC M800 ECU. The AWD drivetrain consist of a Graf four-speed dogbox, Honda CRV transfer case, and 1988 Civic wagon rear diff. The setup splits power 70% to the front and 30% to the rear. The team set a AWD world record with a 7.56 sec at 187 mph and are hopeful to reach the 6’s with a new billet block.

Source: High Performance Academy