For Sale: 1996 BMW M3 with a LS2 V8

This 1996 BMW M3 E36 is for sale in Houston, Texas for $45,000. The project started six years ago and includes build photos, documents, and receipts showing $90,000 in parts and labor. Under the hood sits a 402 ci (6.58 L) LS2 V8 built by Texas Speed & Performance making 515 hp on 93 octane fuel. A TR6060 six-speed manual transmission send power through a Vorshlag driveshaft to a 1995 M3 diff (used for better gearing). They completed the swap using Vorshlag’s complete swap kit and it still retains air conditioning. The M3 rides on a MCS TT2 suspension with Vorshlag camber plates, Turner Motorsports subframe reinforcements, stock Brembo brakes, and SR lightweight competition rims. Other upgrades include custom 4-inch oval exhaust, custom wiring harness, large aluminum radiator, custom fuel system built by Vorshlag, IEE external fuel sump tank, large Setrab Series 1 oil cooler, and custom back-half roll cage.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Road&Track