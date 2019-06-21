1967 Mustang with a Mid-Engine Honda J35 V6

Dead Horse Beaters is a 24 Hours of LeMons race team from Connecticut. The team competes in a 1967 Mustang called “Samurai Pony” built in 2017. The project started with a Mustang shell found in a field for $1,000 that originally came with an inline-six. They welded the front clip from a 2004 Honda Accord V6 into the back of the Mustang which includes the subframe, suspension, and six-speed manual transmission. The 3.0 L J30 V6 from the Accord was sold because of it’s value and replaced with a cheaper 3.5 L J35A4 V6 from a 2003-2004 Honda Odyssey. The J35A4 produces 240 horsepower (179 kW) and 242 lb-ft (328 Nm). Watch the team compete at New Jersey Motorsports Park below or on their YouTube channel.

Source: Dead Horse Beaters FB page, Dead Horse Beaters YT channel, and Reddit