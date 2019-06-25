AWD Golf Mk3 with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five

This Volkswagen Golf Mk3 called “Golvo” was built by owner Joe Bristow. The hatchback is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo T5 inline-five making 720 horsepower on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost from a Blouch billet GT35 turbocharger. The engine features a Volvo S60 reinforced block, Wiseco forged pistons, Pauter forged rods, ported head, N/A exhaust camshaft, Enem intake camshaft, double valve springs, custom intake and exhaust manifolds. The engine is fed E85 fuel from ID 1700 cc injectors from two Bosch 044 pumps and Walbro 255 surge tank pump. Power goes to all four wheels through a Volvo M58 (AWD) transmission with a custom adapter to a Gen 1 VW/Audi 4Motion AWD drivetrain with Quaife differentials in front and rear. The 1220 kg car with full interior reach 0-60 mph in less than three seconds, 0-143 mph in under 10 seconds, and best quarter-mile in 9.85 at 143 mph.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf via Piotr