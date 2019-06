Earlier this year we shared Sixteen Power‘s custom 14.0 L V16 on Katech’s dyno making 1,159 horsepower and 1,122 lb-ft of torque on 89 octane fuel. The V16 features a single block and billet crank but uses four LSx heads. The company stated after developing the naturally aspirated model they were moving on to forced induction. Well the wait is over. They recently debuted their 2,000 hp twin-supercharged V16 at Texas Outlaw Challenge.

Source: Sixteen Power FB page