Toyota MR2 with a 820 hp Turbo V6

Pieter Zeelie made a lot of improvements to his third generation Toyota MR2 race car in the off season. He started by increasing output of the turbocharged 3.5 L Toyota 2GR V6 from 680 horsepower last year to 820-830 horsepower. He paired the extra power with an upgraded double wishbone rear suspension, custom aluminum upgrights, and stronger hubs. Next he dropped 80 kg (176 lb) from the car resulting in a total weight of 1020 kg (2248 lb) and shifted weight to the front by moving the intercooler and fuel tank to the front. The changes paid off as Pieter took sixth overall at Simola HillClimb in Knysna, South Africa with a time of 41.782. You can view more photos of the project on the build thread.

