Supra Mk5 with a 3.3 L 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

Nobuteru Taniguchi and HKS recently debuted their Toyota GR Supra Drift at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3352 cc 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 700 horsepower and 90 kg-m (650 lb-ft) of torque on 1.7 kgf/cm2 (24.1 psi) of boost. The engine features a 87.0 mm bore, 94.0 mm stroke, 9:1 compression, Bosch 2000 cc injectors, and Weldon Racing fuel pump. It also features a full catalog of parts from HKS including their pistons, rods, crankshaft, 264/272 camshafts, GTIII-4R turbocharger, and F-CON V Pro Ver 4 ECU. The inline-six mates to a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission which sends power to a Winters quick-change rear end. The 1400 kg race car rides on a HKS Hipermax suspension with Endless with Endless Racing brakes.

