Ford Falcon with a Twin-Turbo SBF V8 Makes 2745 hp

Frank Marchese’s Ford XW Falcon “FAIRXW” is the quickest X275 radial small tire in Australia thanks to Lou Iudica and his company Dandy Engines in Carrum Downs, Victoria, Australia. The Falcon is powered by a 427 ci small-block Ford V8 built by Dandy Engines that recently made 2,745 hp (2047 kW) on 40 psi of boost. The engine features Higgins Racing Cleveland heads, FuelTech FT500 EFI system, and two Precision ProMod Gen 1 88 mm turbochargers. Behind the engine sits a ProTrans TH400 three-speed automatic transmission sending power to a ProFab 9-inch rear end with 40-spline differential.

Source: Dandy Engines FB page and Fullboost