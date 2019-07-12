1987 Mustang with a Turbo 4G63

This 1987 Mustang was built by Sam DeMartino at his company Forced Induction Pros. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four built by Charles Toby Cunningham. It features R&R aluminum rods, Wiesco 9:1 HD pistons, factory crank, Fueltech FT500, custom harness, and Forced Performance FP4205 (76mm) turbocharger. The engine is fed fuel from an Aeromotive mechanical pump through FID 2200 cc injectors. The engine is mated to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a Coan Racing custom 7-inch converter via an adapter from Bill’s Auto Fab. The combination was good enough for a 8.424 sec quarter-mile at 161.98 mph.

Source: Forced Induction Pros FB page