VAZ-2101 with a Toyota 1JZ-GTE

This 1982 VAZ-2101 was built to drift by Vanya Bratko in Russia. The factory inline-four has been replaced by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six making 300 horsepower. The radiator was relocated to the trunk to make enough room in the engine bay for the inline-six. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW ZF transmission and welded differential. The front suspension uses ST Auto control arms, Volga springs, and Lada 111 (2112) vented brakes and steering. The rear suspension uses a Mk2 rear subframe, shocks/springs, and brakes.

Source: Drive2 (Russian) and Братко Иван via Yota Nation FB page