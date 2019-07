KARR released several updates on their Miata “Hell Kitty” project since our previous article. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8, TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission, and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In these updates they show off the new orange paint job and work on the door panels, exhaust, and rear end. Then it’s off to Irwindale Speedway for smoke and destruction with the Hoonigans.

Source: KARR and Hoonigan FB page