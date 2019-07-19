Foxbody Mustang with a Turbo K20

Richard Swan is building his Foxbody Mustang for the street and track. While that isn’t particular unusual, his method is. The engine is a Honda 2.0 L K20Z3 inline-four featuring a Holset HX35 turbocharger and custom intake and exhaust manifolds. Power will be sent to the rear wheels through a Miata five-speed manual transmission and Nissan S14 differential. The Mustang rides on a independent rear suspension using a custom rear subframe and 240SX spindles, control arms, and axles. We’re excited to see how the project progresses.

Source: Richard Swan and Jason Bowman