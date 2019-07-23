1989 Camaro with a Turbo Vortec 4200 Inline-Six

This 1989 Camaro IROC-Z was built by owner Denny Villemure. Under the hood sits a 4.2 L Vortec 4200 inline-six with a Precision PT70GTQ turbocharger, 80 lb injectors, and PT1000 air-to-water intercooler. It also features a methanol injection system spraying a 80% meth/20% water mix through a 375 ml/min nozzle before the throttle body. The engine made 414 hp and 390 lb-ft to wheels on 9.5 psi of boost. The drivetrain uses a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and rear end with 3.73 gears. The best reported quarter-mile was a 11.26 sec at 126 mph.

Source: ThirdGen (build thread), Denny Villemure, and rod442 via Piotr