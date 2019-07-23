Monte Carlo with a Turbo LS4 Goes 10.3 sec

Earlier this year Brandon Furches‘ 2004 Monte Carlo SS Intimidator visited the dyno and made 784 hp and 718 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Months later he drove the 3750 lb car 140 miles to Lebanon Valley Dragway and went 10.36 sec at 137 mph. The car’s powertrain features a turbocharged LS4 V8 with stock crank, rods, pistons, block, heads and stock 4T80E automatic transmission. You can read more details of the project in Hot Rod’s article.

Source: Furches Performance FB page and Furches Performance