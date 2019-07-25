1975 Pacer with a Turbo LSx V8

This 1975 AMC Pacer was built by owner Dick Hamm in Tuscan, Arizona for LS Fest West 2019. He built the car in 16 days and documented the process on his YT channel. The engine is a turbocharged Gen3 5.3 L LSx V8 with upgraded camshaft and valve springs, VS Racing 78/75 turbocharger, MicroSquirt EFI, and 80 lb injectors. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission and GM 10-bolt (8.5-inch) rear end with 3.08 gears and welded diff.

Source: Dick Hamm, HotRod, and HolleyPerformance