1973 Ford Cortina with a Turbo Barra

Greg Bowden turned a 1973 Ford Cortina TC originally used for parts into an amazing race car capable of competing at the track, hill climb, or dragstrip.

Under the fiberglass hood sits a Ford turbocharged Barra inline-four making 408 kW (547 hp) to wheels on 14 psi from a GT35/40 turbocharger. The engine features Plazmaman valve springs, 6Boost manifold, Spoolinboost intake, and billet oil pump gears. Thanks to Raceworks sponsorship, the fuel system features their ALY-108BK fuel rail and INJ-285 1150 cc injectors feeding E85 fuel from three 044-style pumps.

The engine is mated to a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Xtreme clutch and flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom driveshaft, shortened Falcon Ute Turbo rear end with an Eaton Truetrac LSD and custom Ultra 9 30-spline axles.

The Cortina rides on a custom A-arm front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension with AVO 2-way adjustable coilovers and Falcon XR6T brakes on each corner. Read more details on the car at Raceworks FB page.

Source: Raceworks FB page