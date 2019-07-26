1968 Camaro Convertible with a LS3

This is Mike and Bonnie Rademacher’s amazing 1968 Camaro convertible. The project took three years to complete with the help of many people including C.J. Unis, Ryan Fox of Fox Automotive (body/paint), Rick Day of Walt’s Top Shop (interior/top), and Jeff Schwartz from Schwartz Performance (chassis). Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate engine making 430 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. They paired the engine with a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and Moser 9-inch full floating rear end with Eaton Truetrac LSD and 3.89 gears. The Camaro rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine Chassis with RideTech coilovers, Wilwood 13-inch six-piston brakes, and Wheel Vintiques 17×8 wheels. You can read more on the Camaro in Schwartz Performance FB post.

Source: Schwartz Performance FB page