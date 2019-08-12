Nissan S13 with a 702 hp Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Thomas Nyqvist and his Nyqvist Drifting Team compete in the Swedish Drift Championship with their freshly built 1992 Nissan 200SX. Last year the team used a turbocharged 1UZ V8 but suffered engine issues. So for the 2019 season they turned to GZRacing to build and tune a turbocharged 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six. The engine makes 702 horsepower and 1019 Nm (751 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.51 bar (21.9 psi) of boost. It features forged internals, Motorsport Electronics Limited ME442 ECU, and BorgWarner S369 turbo with 71 mm compressor. They paired the engine with a GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission.

Source: Nyqvist Drifting Team FB page and PeterBjorck via GZ Racing FB page