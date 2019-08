Buffalo Builds Design & Fabrication is a company in Plymouth, England specializing in automotive restoration and architectural metalwork. For the past year they’ve been working on “Project Tovarishch”, a custom 1973 Lada 2103 built to cruise the streets. The body rides on a tubular chassis with Mazda MX-5 control arms, steering, and brakes. Power will be generated by a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 sent through a Lexus LS400 automatic transmission and differential.

Source: Buffalo Builds Design & Fabrication FB page