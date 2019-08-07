1985 Camaro IROC-Z with a Supercharged 388 ci LSX V8

This 1985 Camaro IROC-Z called “Moe Dirt” was built by Hawks Motorsports in Easley, South Carolina. The Camaro is powered by a 388 ci LSX V8 built by Thompson Motorsports with a Magnuson TVS2300 supercharger. The V8 features Brodix BR7-3 heads, Hawks Motorsports custom camshaft, 108 mm throttle body, Holley Blackheart 1-7/8 inch stainless headers, and Holley HP ECU. Power is sent to the wheels through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a RAM Pro Street twin-disc clutch, Carolina Driveline 3.5-inch aluminum driveshaft, and Hawks Motorsports narrowed 8.8-inch rear end with True Trac LSD and 3.73 gears. The Camaro rides on a full UMI Performance suspension and Forgeline 18×10.5-inch wheels on each corner covering a set of Baer Pro+ 6-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and Baer SS4 4-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors in back.

Source: Hawks Motorsports (project page)