Carbon Fiber E46 M3 with a S65 V8

This BMW E46 M3 race car was built by BM Body Parts and Num Swap Shop in Bangkok, Thailand to compete in the Maxnitron Racing Series 2019. The car is powered by a BMW 4.0 L S65B40 V8 mated to a HGT six-speed sequential transmission. The V8 makes 414 horsepower and 412 Nm (304 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels thanks to a Schrick Stage 1 camshafts, 100 octane fuel, and Link Thunder ECU tuned by Tunedgether ECU Tuning. The car weighs 1148 kg (2530 lb) with a 51.2/48.8 bias thanks to a full carbon fiber body made by Akana-GP Racing.

