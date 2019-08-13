K24Z3 Swap Kit for Miata

KMiata recently debuted their K24Z3 swap kit for the Mazda Miata. The company already offers kits for the K20A and K24A engines however they received a lot of feedback from customers wanting a kit for the K24Z3 model. The K24Z3’s biggest drawback is the integrated exhaust manifold however the benefits are lower price, availability, enough-for-me power (205-210 whp), and being able to use the stock Miata subframe. The initial price of the kit is $4295 and includes engine mounts and pads, transmission adapter, flywheel and dust cover, baffled aluminum oil pan, oil pump adapter, hydraulic clutch release bearing, Wilwood master cylinder kit, RWD intake manifold, 74 mm throttle body, wiring harness, upper coolant neck, serpentine belt, billet aluminum timing chain cover for K24A crank sensor, and 3-inch downpipe. You can read more details on the kit here.

