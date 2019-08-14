Honda Civic with a 821 whp Turbo H22 Inline-Four

Bobby Fritzjunker’s 1999 Civic EK is powered by a turbocharged H22 inline-four. The engine features a Darton sleeved block, 4Piston CNC-ported head, Webcam custom camshafts, ID2000 injectors, Hondata s300 ECU, Magnus custom intake, and Full-Race exhaust manifold. Humble Performance tuned the engine and made 821 hp and 569 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 26 psi of boost from a Precision 6266 Gen 1 turbocharger. Power is sent to the wheels through a PPG B-series dogbox with a Clutchmasters twin-disc clutch and Driveshaft Shop 5.9 axles. The car ran a 10.032 sec quarter-mile at 142.57 mph before a broken axle stopped it from making more passes.

Source: Humble Performance and @humbleperformance