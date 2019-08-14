Building a Miata with a Turbo 13B

This 1991 Miata SE came from the factory with a 1.6 L inline-four and four-speed automatic transmission. However the owner decided to go in a different direction after repairing a broken transmission resulted in splitting the engine block. The first step involved replacing the factory subframe with a V8 Roadsters tubular subframe. On that sits custom mounts and a turbocharged 1.3 L two-rotor from a Mazda RX-7 Turbo II (FC series 5) with a bridge port and BorgWarner S366 twin scroll turbocharger. The motor is mated to a Turbo II manual transmission with a custom crossmember and sends power to the Torsen LSD with 3.9 gears. You can view more photos and follow the progress at @rotary_miata or Rotary Miata FB page.

Source: Rotary Miata FB page via ESD reader