Audi TT RS with a 1070+ hp Turbo R30 VR6

Don Octane debuted their Audi TT RS project at TTT Half Mile event in Berlin, Germany. There the car reached 317.63 km/h (197.36 mph) in the half-mile on 2.1 bar (30.4 psi) of boost. The factory 2.5 R5 TFSI inline-five is no longer in the engine bay. Instead there is a turbocharged R30 VR6 mated to 02Q dogbox, both built by Don Octane. The engine made 1,070 horsepower on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) from a Garrett GTX55 turbocharger at AME Racing before an issue stopped the team from going any higher.

Source: @don_octane, Turboscheune Test & Tune, and AME-Racing FB page