Mazda MX-3 with Two Turbocharged KL-ZE V6 Engines

Ty has owned his 1991 Mazda MX-3 GS for four years and modified a lot in that time. He started by replacing the factory 1.8 L K8-DE V6 with a 2.5 L V6. Then he moved the 2.5 L V6 to the back of the car. Next he installed another engine in front. The current setup is two turbocharged 2.5 L KL-ZE V6 engines mated to five-speed manual transmissions. Each engine features an eBay 6250 turbocharger, 850 cc RX-7 FD injectors, MegaSquirt PNP2 ECU, and run on E85 fuel. The front differential is limited-slip while the rear differential is welded. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 11.3 sec. Listen as Ty explains how he built the car and then watch him make smoke at Hoonigans.

Source: Suicide mx3 and Hoonigan Daily Transmission