1947 Dodge Truck with a Viper V10

This custom 1947 Dodge pickup is being built by Divers Street Rods in Sultan, Washington. It rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with a Viper V10 mated to a TCI 6x six-speed automatic transmission. The company expects the V10 to make 600 horsepower when finished. The body features a chopped and wedged roof, front fenders reshaped with 1946 Chevy truck headlights, narrowed grill, 1948 Chevy rear fenders, and custom fabrication everywhere. You can view more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: Divers Street Rods (project page)