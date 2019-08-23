1997 Prelude with a Turbo K20

Dominik Przystasz wanted more power out of his 1997 Honda Prelude. He originally planned on a turbocharger kit but realized he wanted something a little more unique. So Dominik sent the Prelude to Łukasz Szymański and his company Empire Racing Engineering in Stare Babice, Poland for an engine swap.

Łukasz replaced the factory 2.2 L H22A5 inline-four with a 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four from a Civic Type R using Hasport swap mounts. They upgraded the K20 with a Garrett GT3071R turbocharger, RBC manifold, and Skunk2 74 mm throttle body. It’s fed fuel through 630 cc injectors from a Skunk2 fuel rail and Walbro 255 pump.

The engine also features a Skunk2 radiator, TurboWorks intercooler, Sidewinder exhaust manifold, and custom 3-inch exhaust. The combination results in a stock K20 making 371 horsepower and 372 Nm (274 lb-ft) of torque on a Ecumaster EMU Classic ECU. Power reaches the front wheels through a Exedy Stage 2 clutch and factory K20A2 transmission.

The Prelude rides on a KYB suspension with lowering springs, Type S strut bar, and polyurethane bushings everywhere. A set of Rota Grid 17-inch ET30 wheels with Yokohama Advan Sport V105 XL tires cover VTi 282 disc brakes in front and stock Prelude brakes in back.

The next step for the car is a Tein suspension and Brembo 4-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors. All this is in preparation for a new built motor expected to make 600 horsepower.