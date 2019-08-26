For Sale: 2016 Miata with a LS3 V8

This 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is for sale in Fredericksburg, Virginia with a current bid of $51,000. The sports car was sent to Flyin’ Miata shortly after purchase for a complete powertrain swap. The replaced the factory 2.0 L inline-four with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 built by Lingenfelter making 525 horsepower. They mated the V8 to a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission and “GM differential.” The 2,600 lb vehicle rides on a reinforced chassis with Fox Racing coilovers and upgraded anti-roll bar. Advanti Storm 17-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R 245/50 tires cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The sale includes engine swap records and clean Virginia title.

Source: Bring a Trailer