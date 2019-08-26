Audi TT with a 1300+ hp Turbo VR6 Goes 7.72

HST Turbotuning and their green Audi TT recently attended TTT Summer Special 2019 in Germany. The company had three runs before a transmission issue ended their day. Their last run which was their best, resulted in a 7.723 sec quarter-mile in 276.71 km/h (171.93 mph). Since our previous article the team moved to a full tubular chassis leaving very little of original Audi TT. The car still features a turbocharged R30 VR6 making 1300+ horsepower on methanol connected to a Liberty five-speed transmission and AWD drivetrain.

Source: @TeamHST and Turboscheune Test & Tune