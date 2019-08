It’s been over a year since Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto released an update on their Supra Supreme project. For those who are unfamiliar with the build, they are swapping a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 capable of 1,000 horsepower into a Toyota Supra Mk4. In this episode they remove the oil pan and pump before lowering the engine to improve drivetrain angle. Then they move the engine back for better weight balance.

Source: QUICKSHIFT