Building a 1993 Mustang with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This 1993 Mustang called “Red Stallion” is being built by Chris Nieves at Nieves Speed Shop in Florida. The Foxbody currently has a naturally-aspirated BF Barra motor with a modified BA/BF front sump oil pan. It sits on custom motor mounts and UPR tubular K-member lowered one inch with spacers. Once the swap is sorted, Chris will install a built Barra inline-six featuring Manley forged pistons and H-beam rods, ported head, upgraded valve springs, larger fuel injectors, and a turbocharger. The goal is to make 700-800 horsepower to the wheels.

Source: Nieves Speed Shop FB page and Ford XR6 Turbo (build thread)