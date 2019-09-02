Datsun 240Z with a Turbo L28ET

This Datsun 240Z was built by Datsun Europe with help from KMS Engine in Poland. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.8 L L28ET inline-six mated to a Nissan S13 five-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 409 horsepower at 5310 rpm and 653 Nm (481 lb-ft) of torque at 3977 rpm on 1.2 bar (17.4 psi) of boost. The engine features a F54 block, ported head, TurboWorks GTX3076R turbocharger, TurboWorks 60 mm wastegate, custom intake and exhaust manifold, Audi DBW throttle body, NGK coil packs, and Ecumaster EMU Classic.

Source: KMS Engine FB page via Piotr