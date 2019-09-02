Stroked and Turbo Ecotec V6 Makes 1,080 hp

Jim Tatsis owns an 8-second 1996 Holden Commodore VT “JetV6” which he drives to and from the dragstrip. Under the hood sits a stroked and turbocharged 4.2 L Ecotec V6 making 1080 hp (805 kW) on 40 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The engine was built by Flowcraft Engines (bottom-end) and Kanaris Engines (top-end) outside of Melbourne, Australia. The V6 features a COME Racing billet crank, Carillo rods, Diamond pistons, Mace Engineering aluminum heads, solid roller camshaft, Garrett GTX50 turbocharger, and Wolf V550 engine management system. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a TCE converter to a factory IRS rear with a Truetrac LSD. Jim’s best quarter-mile is a 8.79 sec at 156 mph on 35 psi of boost.

Source: Fullboost